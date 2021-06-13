$26.55 Million in Sales Expected for Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) will report earnings per share of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Toro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. The Toro reported earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.