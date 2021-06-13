Cancel
$26.55 Million in Sales Expected for Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) This Quarter

By Logan Wallace
tickerreport.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEquities analysts expect that Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) will announce $26.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Omeros’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.49 million and the lowest is $23.60 million. Omeros reported sales of $13.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

