Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)
Sandhill Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.www.tickerreport.com