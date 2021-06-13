Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

By Joseph Griffin
tickerreport.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSandhill Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

www.tickerreport.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cvx#Chevron Corporation#Oil Price#Chevron Co#Cvx#Sec#Intersect Capital Llc#Fifth Third Bancorp#The Thomson Reuters#Wells Fargo Company#Credit Suisse Group#Goldman Sachs Group#Morgan Stanley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 467,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,234 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Shares of DLNG stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.07...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Buys 3,400 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stockstickerreport.com

First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $254.23 Million Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,510,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 1.61% of Boston Properties worth $254,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires 269 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 93.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley Raises Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $42.00

OVV has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research raised Ovintiv from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ovintiv from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.11.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $34.75 Million Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 363,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned 0.06% of The Progressive worth $34,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Downgraded by Bank of America

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners lowered Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Siebert Williams Shank raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Range Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.16.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Prudential Financial Inc. Has $17.52 Million Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,856 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,404 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $17,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
StocksWKRB News

EQT (NYSE:EQT) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EQT. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Tudor Pickering upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.
Stockstickerreport.com

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 59,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000. Other institutional investors and hedge funds...
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) COO Sells $428,621.12 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $428,621.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,949,343.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.14.
StocksWKRB News

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership. It owns, acquires, operates and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company provides crude oil, natural gas and refined products. It offers an onshore crude oil, refined, and diluent pipeline systems. BP Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, Texas. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock Holdings Cut by Bp Plc

Bp Plc reduced its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,079 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in The Southern were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Declines By 15.8%

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 525,500 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the May 13th total of 624,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.40.
Stockstickerreport.com

Short Interest in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Grows By 18.0%

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,140,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the May 13th total of 6,050,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 11.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 137,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,011 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $22,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.