Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

By Stephan Byrd
tickerreport.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,905 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

www.tickerreport.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sbux#Starbucks Corporation#Starbucks Coffee#Starbucks Co#Sbux#Sec#Lenox Wealth Advisors Llc#Exeter Financial Llc#Peg#Morgan Stanley#Telsey Advisory Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
Starbucks
Related
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 40,035 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 40,035 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $9,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stockstickerreport.com

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by WealthStone Inc.

WealthStone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,326 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
StocksWKRB News

Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 69.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,253 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Morgan Stanley Raises SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target to $22.00

SPWR has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on SunPower from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist dropped their price objective on SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.
Marketsamericanbankingnews.com

Ryder System (NYSE:R) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on...
Financial Reportsamericanbankingnews.com

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ARCB. Vertical Research raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Stephens increased their price objective on ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.15.
Stockstechinvestornews.com

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,149 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.8% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock […]
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 85.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 577,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,637 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Amphenol worth $38,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketstickerreport.com

Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $369,000 Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 50.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,199 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Economyamericanbankingnews.com

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SBUX. Argus increased their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Expands By 18.1%

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,550,000 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the May 13th total of 9,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Stockscom-unik.info

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Director Sells $567,946.90 in Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Director Kimberly Alexy sold 3,407 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total transaction of $567,946.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,100.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Stockstechinvestornews.com

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.54 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,957 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Microsoft […]
Stockstechinvestornews.com

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 30,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000. A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC […]
Stockstickerreport.com

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,571 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,663 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.30% of VOXX International worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.