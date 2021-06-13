Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)
Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,905 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.www.tickerreport.com