Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VNE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Veoneer from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Veoneer in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Veoneer in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.92.