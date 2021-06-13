Zacks: Analysts Expect Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to Post $1.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) to post $840,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Novan’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $890,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $810,000.00. Novan posted sales of $1.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.