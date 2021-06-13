Zacks: Analysts Expect Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to Post $1.10 Earnings Per Share
Brokerages expect Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to report $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hologic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the highest is $1.13. Hologic posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.www.tickerreport.com