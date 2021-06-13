Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

By Stephan Byrd
tickerreport.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.20.

www.tickerreport.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Csii#Moving Average#Brokers#Cardiovascular Systems#Csii#Marketbeat Ratings#Barclays#Oppenheimer#Thestreet#Squarepoint Ops Llc#Jane Street Group Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BIOLASE’s earnings. BIOLASE posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.
StocksWKRB News

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.50.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Expect DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) to Announce -$0.54 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) will announce earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DermTech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.52). DermTech posted earnings of ($0.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
StocksWKRB News

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes $233,000 Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of...
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target Raised to $84.00

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Sidoti raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Spire in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.56.
Financial Reportstickerreport.com

$840,000.00 in Sales Expected for Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) to post $840,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Novan’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $890,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $810,000.00. Novan posted sales of $1.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.
Financial Reportsrivertonroll.com

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.40. Wingstop posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
StocksWKRB News

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Trading 5% Higher

Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) traded up 5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.90 and last traded at $32.81. 447 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 283,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.24. Several equities analysts have...
Marketstheenterpriseleader.com

American National Insurance Co. Lowers Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

American National Insurance Co. cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 1.1% of American National Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $26,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
StocksWKRB News

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO Sells $3,154,016.69 in Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 17,413 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $3,154,016.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at $127,994,246.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Brokerages Anticipate Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) to Post -$0.24 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) to report earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.29). Viracta Therapeutics posted earnings of ($2.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.
StocksWKRB News

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “SolarWinds Corporation designs and develops information technology management software. The Company offers solutions consisting of network performance monitoring, configuration, virtualization, database management, hosted logs, security and configuration. SolarWinds Corporation is based in TX, United States. “. Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The...
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

$6.30 Million in Sales Expected for AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) This Quarter

Analysts expect AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) to announce $6.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AudioEye’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.00 million. AudioEye reported sales of $5.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.11. Orion Group posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
StocksWKRB News

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Announces $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

CMC Materials has raised its dividend by 120.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. CMC Materials has a payout ratio of 23.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CMC Materials to earn $8.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.
Financial ReportsWKRB News

$0.19 EPS Expected for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Penumbra’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.19. Penumbra posted earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 163.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

$545.42 Million in Sales Expected for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will announce sales of $545.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $541.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $550.00 million. TTM Technologies reported sales of $570.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial ReportsWKRB News

$3.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to post earnings per share of $3.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.82 and the lowest is $3.14. Alexion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $3.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.
Stockstickerreport.com

Analysts Set Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target at $78.10

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.10.
StocksWKRB News

Insider Selling: Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Sells $52,200.00 in Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $52,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,779.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.