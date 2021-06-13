Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Sidoti raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Spire in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.56.