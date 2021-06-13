Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages
Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.20.www.tickerreport.com