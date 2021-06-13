Humanscape Price Hits $0.0754 on Top Exchanges (HUM)

Gem Exchange And Trading (CURRENCY:GXT) traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 21st. Over the last week, Gem Exchange And Trading has traded down 29.7% against the U.S. dollar. Gem Exchange And Trading has a market capitalization of $4.13 million and $132,984.00 worth of Gem Exchange And Trading was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gem Exchange And Trading coin can currently be purchased for $0.0951 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.