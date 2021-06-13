Humanscape Price Hits $0.0754 on Top Exchanges (HUM)
Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $39.52 million and approximately $11,353.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar. One Humanscape coin can now be purchased for $0.0754 or 0.00000201 BTC on major exchanges.www.tickerreport.com