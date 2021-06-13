FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 142,957 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)
FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 53.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 142,957 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.www.tickerreport.com