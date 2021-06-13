FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 142,957 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

American National Insurance Co. lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,133 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 0.8% of American National Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $20,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.