Monavale Tops 24 Hour Volume of $138,735.00 (MONA)

By Stephan Byrd
 8 days ago

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 13th. In the last seven days, Monavale has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Monavale has a total market cap of $5.37 million and approximately $138,735.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monavale coin can currently be bought for about $691.52 or 0.01843352 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

