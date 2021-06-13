Cancel
FineMark National Bank & Trust Increases Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

By Ethan Ryder
tickerreport.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Facebook were worth $14,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

