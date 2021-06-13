Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.28.