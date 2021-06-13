Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

By Stephan Byrd
tickerreport.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €135.55 ($159.47).

www.tickerreport.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Etr#Moving Average#Wacker Chemie Ag#Etr#Wch#Independent Research#Ubs Group#Barclays#Berenberg Bank#Warburg Research#Silanes#Siloxanes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Nikkei 225
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €70.00 Price Target

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €66.54 ($78.28).
Stockstickerreport.com

Brokerages Set Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Target Price at $254.92

Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $256.25.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Given a €450.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €585.00 ($688.24) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €625.00 ($735.29) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Warburg Research set a €800.00 ($941.18) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Independent Research set a €490.00 ($576.47) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €569.22 ($669.67).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €92.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HEN3. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Independent Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €100.27 ($117.96).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. HSBC raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

easyJet (LON:EZJ) Earns Sell Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

EZJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 940 ($12.28) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 941.12 ($12.30).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Lowered to Sell at Kepler Capital Markets

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VNE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Veoneer from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Veoneer in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Veoneer in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.92.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

(BTA.L) (LON:BTA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

(BTA.L) (LON:BTA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 185 ($2.42).
Marketsmodernreaders.com

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) Given a €119.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Separately, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Shares of HBH opened at €84.05 ($98.88) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €85.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.77, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €64.90 ($76.35) and a fifty-two week high of €101.40 ($119.29).
Stockstickerreport.com

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,065 ($13.91).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €106.00 Price Target

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €108.53 ($127.69).
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Credit Suisse Group Boosts The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target to $36.00

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.28.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Increased to $163.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eaton from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.59.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Receives $24.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

UBS Group Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF)

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Castellum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Castellum AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Castellum AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Yara International ASA is the world’s leading supplier of mineral fertilizers with particular strength in nitrogen based fertilizers. Yara has a local presence in 50 countries worldwide. Yara offers fertilizers meeting the nutrient needs of local crops supported by agronomic advice to make farming more profitable and agriculture more sustainable. Yara has a strong position in industrial markets in Europe as a supplier of nitrogen based chemicals and is the leading supplier of liquid CO2. “
MarketsWKRB News

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.75.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Barclays Reiterates €161.00 Price Target for Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH)

Several other research firms have also commented on WCH. Independent Research set a €133.00 ($156.47) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Warburg Research set a €151.00 ($177.65) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Wacker Chemie has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €135.55 ($159.47).
Stockstickerreport.com

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.75.