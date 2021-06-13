Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

EZJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 940 ($12.28) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 941.12 ($12.30).