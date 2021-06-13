Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.93 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) will announce earnings per share of $2.84 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Trinseo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.52. Trinseo posted earnings of ($2.95) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 196.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.