Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.93 Billion
Wall Street analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) will report $5.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.95 billion and the lowest is $5.92 billion. CBRE Group reported sales of $5.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.www.tickerreport.com