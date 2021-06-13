Cancel
Stocks

WHALE Price Down 6.4% Over Last Week (WHALE)

By Joseph Griffin
tickerreport.com
 8 days ago

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 13th. WHALE has a market cap of $59.65 million and approximately $303,641.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WHALE coin can now be purchased for $10.17 or 0.00027248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WHALE has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

www.tickerreport.com
