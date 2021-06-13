Cancel
Balancer Price Reaches $23.08 on Exchanges (BAL)

By Ethan Ryder
tickerreport.com
 8 days ago

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 13th. Balancer has a total market cap of $160.28 million and $22.25 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Balancer coin can now be bought for $23.08 or 0.00061650 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Balancer has traded down 19.7% against the dollar.

www.tickerreport.com
