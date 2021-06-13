Cancel
S.Finance Trading 38% Lower Over Last Week (SFG)

By Logan Wallace
tickerreport.com
 8 days ago

S.Finance (CURRENCY:SFG) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. S.Finance has a total market cap of $26,361.51 and approximately $303,327.00 worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, S.Finance has traded 38% lower against the US dollar. One S.Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000839 BTC on exchanges.

