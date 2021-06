We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I’m here, I’m queer, and I’m living up to every gay stereotype about the relentless need to redecorate or “reimagine” my apartment every few weeks. And now that we’re in the midst of Pride month (which we were deprived of in its full form last year), I feel even more compelled to spend my hard-earned money on the furniture, accessories, and home goods that will bring these visions — no matter how grandiose — to life.