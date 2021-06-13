Cancel
Skycoin (SKY) One Day Volume Tops $286,233.00

By Stephan Byrd
tickerreport.com
 8 days ago

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for $1.29 or 0.00003432 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $26.09 million and $286,233.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Skycoin has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar.

www.tickerreport.com
