Skycoin (SKY) One Day Volume Tops $286,233.00

KnoxFS (new) (CURRENCY:KFX) traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 21st. One KnoxFS (new) coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001211 BTC on popular exchanges. KnoxFS (new) has a market cap of $161,176.04 and $24,094.00 worth of KnoxFS (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KnoxFS (new) has traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar.