Analysts Set salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) PT at $275.13

By Shane Hupp
tickerreport.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, twenty-six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $275.13.

www.tickerreport.com
