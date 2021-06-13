Provoco Token (VOCO) Market Cap Reaches $90,051.51
Provoco Token (CURRENCY:VOCO) traded up 12.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Provoco Token has a market capitalization of $90,051.51 and $691.00 worth of Provoco Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Provoco Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Provoco Token has traded 350.3% higher against the dollar.www.tickerreport.com