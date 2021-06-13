Provoco Token (VOCO) Market Cap Reaches $90,051.51

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 21st. In the last seven days, Name Changing Token has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar. Name Changing Token has a total market cap of $3.16 million and $122,319.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Name Changing Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0802 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular exchanges.