Mackinac Financial has increased its dividend by 16.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Shares of MFNC traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,387. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.18. Mackinac Financial has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $22.19. The company has a market cap of $211.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.