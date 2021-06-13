ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Down 15.6% This Week

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $875,510.04 and $2,113.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000402 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar.