ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Down 15.6% This Week

By Ethan Ryder
tickerreport.com
 8 days ago

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $875,510.04 and $2,113.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000402 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar.

www.tickerreport.com
Marketsamericanbankingnews.com

SovranoCoin Price Down 22.5% This Week (SVR)

SovranoCoin (CURRENCY:SVR) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 21st. Over the last week, SovranoCoin has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. SovranoCoin has a market cap of $82,807.33 and $8.00 worth of SovranoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SovranoCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0571 or 0.00000173 BTC on major exchanges.
Marketsamericanbankingnews.com

Maple Hits Market Cap of $5.85 Million (MPL)

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Maple coin can currently be purchased for $9.06 or 0.00028330 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Maple has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. Maple has a total market cap of $5.85 million and approximately $208,221.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day.
MarketsWKRB News

Olyseum (OLY) Price Up 2.5% This Week

Olyseum (CURRENCY:OLY) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Olyseum has a market cap of $23.68 million and approximately $22,152.00 worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Olyseum has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One Olyseum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Stockstickerreport.com

LinkEye (LET) Trading Down 32.8% This Week

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last seven days, LinkEye has traded down 32.8% against the US dollar. LinkEye has a market cap of $3.46 million and $510,826.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LinkEye coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

MANTRA DAO Trading 24.6% Lower This Week (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. MANTRA DAO has a total market cap of $34.58 million and approximately $8.68 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded 24.6% lower against the US dollar. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000360 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
MarketsWKRB News

Egoras (EGR) Trading Down 48.4% This Week

Egoras (CURRENCY:EGR) traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 21st. During the last week, Egoras has traded down 48.4% against the US dollar. Egoras has a total market cap of $3.74 billion and $2.77 million worth of Egoras was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Egoras coin can now be purchased for $0.0574 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges.
Marketsslatersentinel.com

COVA (COVA) Trading Down 38.6% This Week

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded down 25.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. COVA has a market cap of $632,319.52 and $46,823.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, COVA has traded down 38.6% against the dollar. One COVA coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Cubiex Power Trading 29.7% Lower This Week (CBIX-P)

Cubiex Power (CURRENCY:CBIX-P) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Cubiex Power coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00002940 BTC on exchanges. Cubiex Power has a total market cap of $156,775.56 and $532.00 worth of Cubiex Power was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cubiex Power has traded 29.7% lower against the dollar.
Marketsrivertonroll.com

Folgory Coin Market Cap Reaches $8.02 Million (FLG)

Folgory Coin (CURRENCY:FLG) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 21st. In the last seven days, Folgory Coin has traded down 19.3% against the dollar. One Folgory Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001396 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Folgory Coin has a market capitalization of $8.02 million and approximately $114,220.00 worth of Folgory Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
StocksWKRB News

GoChain (GO) Trading 37.1% Lower This Week

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded down 18.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. GoChain has a total market cap of $19.04 million and approximately $413,866.00 worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GoChain has traded 37.1% lower against the US dollar. One GoChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0175 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges.
Marketsrivertonroll.com

DoYourTip Market Cap Tops $504,210.91 (DYT)

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One DoYourTip coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001068 BTC on popular exchanges. DoYourTip has a market capitalization of $504,210.91 and approximately $23,641.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DoYourTip has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Zcash Trading Down 22.9% This Week (ZEC)

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded 17% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Zcash coin can now be bought for about $106.52 or 0.00324689 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a market cap of $1.28 billion and approximately $500.65 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zcash has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HeroNode (HER) Price Down 25.1% This Week

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. During the last week, HeroNode has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar. One HeroNode coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. HeroNode has a market cap of $409,386.61 and $5.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsslatersentinel.com

MESEFA (SEFA) Price Up 21.3% This Week

MESEFA (CURRENCY:SEFA) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. MESEFA has a total market cap of $41,798.31 and approximately $3,346.00 worth of MESEFA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MESEFA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0971 or 0.00000293 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MESEFA has traded 21.3% higher against the dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bitnation (XPAT) Trading 33.7% Lower This Week

Bitnation (CURRENCY:XPAT) traded 33.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 21st. One Bitnation coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitnation has traded down 33.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bitnation has a total market cap of $60,567.98 and approximately $38.00 worth of Bitnation was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketstickerreport.com

USDJ (USDJ) Trading Up 0.1% This Week

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 20th. One USDJ coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDJ has a market cap of $14.87 million and approximately $7.42 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, USDJ has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Marketstickerreport.com

MMOCoin (MMO) Hits Market Cap of $236,765.26

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 20th. MMOCoin has a market capitalization of $236,765.26 and $6.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MMOCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MMOCoin has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar.
Marketstheenterpriseleader.com

stETH (STETH) Reaches Market Cap of $5.39 Million

StETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One stETH coin can now be purchased for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the dollar. stETH has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketstheenterpriseleader.com

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Trading Down 24.8% This Week

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000647 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Classic has a market cap of $139,031.81 and $33,315.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsamericanbankingnews.com

StarterCoin (STAC) Trading Down 5.3% This Week

StarterCoin (CURRENCY:STAC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 20th. One StarterCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. StarterCoin has a total market cap of $48,668.15 and approximately $90.00 worth of StarterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, StarterCoin has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.