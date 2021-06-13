Analysts Expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Vocera Communications posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.