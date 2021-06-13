Analysts Expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share
Equities analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust posted earnings per share of $4.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 87.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.www.tickerreport.com