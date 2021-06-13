Cancel
CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Short Interest Update

By Shane Hupp
tickerreport.com
 8 days ago

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 117,500 shares, a growth of 275.4% from the May 13th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25.0 days.

www.tickerreport.com
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,570 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CI Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.31.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bessemer Securities LLC Buys 3,250 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Bessemer Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. IQVIA accounts for 1.0% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
StocksWKRB News

Morgan Stanley Lowers Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) to Equal Weight

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on XEC. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.86.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 65.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,542 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 33,238 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsslatersentinel.com

Laird Superfood’s (LSF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Laird Superfood from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Everett Harris & Co. CA Decreases Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $16,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

4,937 Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Bought by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,937 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000. Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Institutional...
Financial Reportsamericanbankingnews.com

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Several other brokerages have also commented on TFII. BMO Capital Markets lowered TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TFI International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on TFI International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. TFI International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.93.
StocksWKRB News

Insider Selling: PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) CFO Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,527,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
StocksWKRB News

Brian Mikalis Sells 12,924 Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) insider Brian Mikalis sold 12,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $529,367.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,527.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Director Sells 755 Shares of Stock

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $28,078.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,011.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Expands By 18.1%

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,550,000 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the May 13th total of 9,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) Short Interest Update

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the May 13th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 28.3 days.
StocksWKRB News

EQT (NYSE:EQT) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EQT. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Tudor Pickering upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) Short Interest Update

Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the May 13th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Westpac Banking Corp Sells 260,001 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 57.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 188,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 260,001 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $5,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.