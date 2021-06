This article was originally published on June 12, 2020. I’m fortunate enough to have attended 10 of the most recent 11 editions of the Le Mans 24 Hours, either enjoying the atmosphere as a fan in the campsite or as a journalist trying to keep abreast of all the action from the media centre. The one that I didn’t manage to get to was the 2011 race, which just also happened to be one of the all-time classics. No regrets there though, as watching at home on TV meant I could follow the drama much better than I could have hoped to in the grandstands, and watch live the race’s breath-taking final showdown that culminated in the fourth-closest finish in the event’s history.