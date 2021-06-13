YOSHIMURA SERT MOTUL DOMINATE 24 HEURES MOTOS

© Guénolé TRÉHOREL (ACO) Here are the top racing facts to take away from the past four hours:. At dawn, everything seemed frozen in the top three, with the top Suzuki setting a measured pace to the Honda # 5 FCC TSR Honda France, second, and the Kawasaki # 11 Webike SRC Kawasaki France Trickstar. But at 6:33 a.m. Josh Hook was driving his Honda CB-R1000 out of fuel into the pit lane entrance. Pads and tires were quickly changed, and refueled, but the machine refused to restart despite the efforts of the mechanics of the pushing team. The Honda was then forced to descend the pit lane to be returned to its box. The Kawasaki ZX-10R of Jérémy Guarnoni, Erwan Nigon and David Checa took the opportunity to quickly fill its three laps behind and thus settle in 2nd position. Once its wiring harness concerns were resolved, the # 5 Honda returned to the track shortly after 7 am, in 6th place in the provisional general classification.