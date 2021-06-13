Cancel
YOSHIMURA SERT MOTUL DOMINATE 24 HEURES MOTOS

suzuki-racing.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYoshimura SERT Motul dominated the opening round of the 2021 Endurance World Championship today, the 24 Heures Motos in France. The new team, a partnership between Suzuki Motor Corporation, Yoshimura Japan and 16-time World Endurance Champions SERT crossed the line after 855 laps of the Bugatti Circuit, eight laps ahead of second-placed Webike SRC Kawasaki after a perfect performance from Gregg Black, Sylvain Guintoli, Xavier Simon and the factory GSX-R1000R.

suzuki-racing.com
