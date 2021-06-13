Maya And The Three Netflix Release Date, Cast And Plot - What We Know So Far

Just when you’ve finished cleaning up the glitter from Season 1, it’s time to let it loose once more, as the two-year wait for Euphoria Season 2 comes to an end. Fans would be ecstatic to learn that perhaps the eagerly anticipated follow-up to the first season of 2019 and specials, which will air in late 2020 and early 2021 at the earliest, is finally happening after being delayed by Covid-19 – and while we don’t know when it will air again, we do know it’s officially in production now.