Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

The Vicar's Secret Garden

ephotozine.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI hope you enjoy browsing the images in my Portfolio - all comments are welcome!. We were driving past the old Vicarage just after lunch today and noticed that the garden was open as part of the National Garden Scheme. So I turned around, re-parked and we walked up to have a look. The first time I photographed this building was as part of English Heritage's Images of England project, which was around the year 2000. Today was the first time we saw round the back and the absolutely magnificent garden. From the patio, through to lawns, then paths descending down between the trees and running alongside the stream that I would imagine is part of the moat at Newhall Farm. This hall has been totally renovated since we remember it as a ruin on its little island in the moat. But back to today's trip. It's a great idea that owners open up their gardens a couple of times a year, charging a small amount that is donated to charity. It was an unexpected bonus for today and we'll keep an eye out for other gardens from now on.

www.ephotozine.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Secret Garden#Vicarage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Gardening
Related
Gardeningpanolian.com

A gardener’s work is never done

Today’s Special is a favorite recipe. I’m rather tired and have achy shoulders, hips, knees and fingers from pulling weeds. I mean seriously getting after them, so a day of pulling weeds usually means a dose of Aleve at bedtime. But it’s been so wet and cool, making perfect conditions to get in the flower beds and get it done.
Food & Drinkswinemag.com

Who’d have thought The Secret Garden would be discovered in Lodi?

(Or, why sipping wine in a storybook setting is good for your soul.) Right now, in the shadow of a Deodar cedar, amidst cool ferns and flowering shrubs, a dollop of sunlight is catching a glass of crisp Albariño, and a group of friends is toasting their good fortune. Finding yourself here, in what the family calls The Forest, is an experience with roots going all the way back to 1900, when a first-generation Lodi grape grower decided to plant a few shade trees. Four generations later, the setting around Harney Lane Winery is truly a sight to behold. And a place to linger and enjoy. But then, the same holds true at any of the over 85 wineries, spread over seven unique appellations —places like Klinker Brick, Jessie’s Grove, Michael David, Oak Farm, or Bokisch Vineyards, situated in Lodi’s rolling Clements Hills. Each different in its own unique way, and yet, all welcoming just the same. It’s what makes Lodi, Lodi. Friendly not stuffy; approachable not pretentious. In fact, the person sitting next to you in the tasting room is likely to be the grower or the winemaker. Have your questions ready.
GardeningNebraskaTV

Melinda's Garden Moment: attracting toads to your garden

Toads make great gardening partners. They eat insects, slugs and snails and ask for very little in return. Help attract these natural predators to your garden. Create an inviting habitat for these critters. Leave some leaf litter under trees and shrubs and in the garden. Include a shallow pond or...
Gardeningnewsoptimist.ca

Father's Day in the garden

As Father's Day is coming up, I thought it might be fun to write about gardening and men (specifically fathers). As I do with all writing, a bit of time was spent on searching what else is out there and whether there is any appreciable marketing around this theme. Well, what a surprise. It was the gadgets, the tools, the toys that are advertised for those fathers who are also gardeners. In comparison, for Mother's Day, you see purchases of flowers and all things traditionally womanlike that are the biggest sellers. Given that a woman is physically different from a man and generally not as strong (in brute strength), one might think the tools of the trade might be a better gift for a woman who is a gardener.
Gardeninggreatbritishlife.co.uk

Gardening tips from Kent's National Trust gardeners

Which of us hasn't visited a Kent National Trust garden like the one at Sissinghurst and marvelled at the artistry that went not only into its initial creation, but that goes into its upkeep, too? And now our friends at the Trust have kindly rounded up a host of 'top tips' from gardeners based at the county's leading properties so that we can benefit from their hard-won wisdom, even if our own patches aren't quite as impressive.
Massachusetts Statefinegardening.com

Tina’s Massachusetts Garden

Today we’re visiting with Tina Bemis in Spencer, Massachusetts. This is the front of my house: the yellow, orange, and red garden. It has been in for seven years, but I doubled the size of it last year. I took this picture last summer. I sprung for a palm tree (at the far right of the photo) here in New England, just because. I put the pink flamingos in as a joke. While I like a little garden whimsy, these aren’t my normal style. I was going to remove them after I took a few pictures, but my friends begged me to keep them up: they made them smile in an otherwise dreadful year.
Lifestylespottedbylocals.com

Iveagh Gardens – Relaxing park with secret areas

Iveagh Gardens, located in Dublin 2, is one of my favorite spots to relax and get away from the bustle of the city, in the city. Just like St. Stephen’s Green park, The Iveagh Gardens come fully alive during the days of good weather, when everyone picks up their favorite picnic blanket and goes in search of the perfect spot to chill. In general, and according to my experience, Iveagh Gardens is usually less crowded than St. Stephens Green Park and is located very close to it. This is why sometimes when I want more tranquility I prefer to choose this park.
GardeningMonterey County Herald

Sharon Hull, This Week in the Garden | Gardening gift ideas for Father’s Day

This column was first published in 2015. Father’s Day is right around the corner on June 20 so if you are in a dither over choosing a gift for a gardening dad in your life, fret no more! Of course a gift certificate will always be welcome but there are more possibilities for a garden-related gift than I can possibly mention. Here are a few ideas to consider. Find them at most garden centers.
Entertainmentthepassivevoice.com

The General’s Garden

On June 25, 1815, Napoleon Bonaparte arrived at Malmaison, the late Empress Joséphine’s estate 7 miles west of Paris. His dream of holding on to the French throne had just shattered at Waterloo, costing the lives of tens of thousands. Five years earlier, he had divorced Joséphine because she hadn’t given him the heir his dynastic desires required. Now that she was dead, all he could think about was how much he missed her—how she used to walk under the trees she had planted, those cedars, cypresses and Japanese pagodas, how she would examine the flowers in her greenhouse or gather the roses she loved so much. The memory made Napoleon wince. “She was the most graceful woman I ever saw,” he told his stepdaughter Hortense. Too little, too late.
Gardeninghomesandgardens.com

This is why your nasturtiums are not flowering, according to Monty Don

A large pot of nasturtiums is a fabulous way to bring some vivid color to a sunny spot in your garden. The hardy annuals flower all through summer and into autumn, and are generally low-maintenance. If you're still waiting for a glorious display of trumpet-like blooms, it's likely due to...
Gardeningirvinetimes.com

Chelsea Flower Show to feature Cop26 garden with ‘strong political message’

A Cop26 garden with a “very strong political message” on how gardening can help the environment will feature at this year’s Chelsea Flower Show. The Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) said the plot will highlight how gardens, plants and green spaces can play a role in protecting wildlife, addressing climate change, and providing a more resilient future for people.
GardeningLongview News-Journal

The gardener's guide to rudbeckia

One in an occasional series of guides on growing popular plants. Other guides include azalea, redbud, Lenten rose, peony, elephant ear, coleus, lantana, coneflower and savory calamint. A common name for rudbeckia is coneflower, not to be confused with purple coneflower. Its most culturally resonant member is the biennial wildflower...
Evergreen, MTFlathead Beacon

Evergreen’s Community Garden Opens

Last summer, Katie Reiss remembers looking at the big, empty backyard of Calvary Lutheran Church where the new pastor, Craig Nissen, tried to plant some vegetables until the deer arrived and they disappeared. Reiss’ own home wasn’t suitable for gardening so she went to the church council and inquired about...
Pennsylvania StateOnlyInYourState

Talula’s Garden In Pennsylvania Is A Secret Garden Restaurant Surrounded By Natural Beauty

Have you ever noticed how relaxing it is when you’re around vibrant flowers, lush plants, and even towering trees? There’s just something about spending time in nature, or in a garden, that can relieve our stress, even if it’s just for a short time. It’s even better when you combine that natural setting with a scrumptious meal at Talula’s Garden in Pennsylvania.
Urbana, ILchambanamoms.com

A Secret Garden for Children Grows Inside the IDEA Garden in Urbana

A magical garden space meant for children of all ages is maintained by Champaign County Master Gardener volunteers. Visit a horticultural haven at the corner of Florida and South Lincoln Avenues in Urbana, where the University of Illinois Arboretum begins. You could easily spend an afternoon experiencing all the Arboretum area has to offer. Within this larger area, you can explore individual gardens such as the IDEA Garden and Japan House. But when your expedition includes your smallest family members, there’s a particular spot you don’t want to miss.
Charlotte, NCfinegardening.com

Jay’s Garden in the Mountains

Today Jay Sifford, an award-winning landscape designer in North Carolina, is sharing his home garden. For the past two years, I’ve been realizing a dream that I’ve had since childhood: a mountain home and garden. I fell in love with western North Carolina and bought property at 3,300 feet, just two hours from my weekday home in Charlotte. My mountain garden is Zone 6b; the Charlotte garden is Zone 8a. I call my mountain house and garden “Rhodwood,” named for the 500 or so mature rhododendrons on the property. I also have a stream with rapids out back. The house is a dogtrot—that is, two separate sides with a common roof and a breezeway in the middle. It is stained black, with a black metal roof. I felt that a black house would be a moody yet perfect backdrop for my garden.
Interior Designhomedit.com

An 18th Century House Refurbished Into A Wonderful Family Home

Old structures hold a lot of history and have a lot of unique charm and beauty. That makes it worth preserving such structures whenever possible because by transforming them we get to blend the old with the new and to take advantage of the wonderful character they have and that can’t be recreated in other ways. A wonderful example is a site from Porto, Portugal which has recently been the subject of a very inspiring project conducted by architect Ren Ito.