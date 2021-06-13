Cancel
Excelsior, MN

Paul Harvey Nelson

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 7 days ago

Nelson, Paul Harvey age 79, of Excelsior, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 11:00 AM, with a visitation from 9:30 11:00 AM, at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church (301 County Road 19) in Excelsior. Live streaming will be available through Mount Calvary's website. Paul is survived by his loving wife, Denise; children, Chris (Maren) Nelson, Rachel (Eddie) Wright; granddaughters, Emma & Leah; sister, Barbara (Steve) Taylor. Paul was preceded in death by parents, Tillman & Minna Nelson and infant sister, Donna Nelson. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and will be distributed by Paul's family in his memory. Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation (952) 492-2818 BallardSunderFuneral.com.

www.startribune.com
