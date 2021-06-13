Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lexington, KY

Kentucky Baseball reportedly adds Lexington native Tyler Guilfoil from transfer portal

By Zack Geoghegan
kentuckysportsradio.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s about time the Bat ‘Cats received some good news. After a mass exodus from the program that saw nine players transfer out and one volunteer assistant coach head for greener pastures, Kentucky Baseball has added a piece to next season’s roster. Tyler Guilfoil, who played his high school ball at Lafayette in Lexington before spending three seasons at Lipscomb, is reportedly joining the Wildcats, according to Jeff Drummond of Cats Illustrated.

kentuckysportsradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Sports
State
Kentucky State
City
Lafayette, KY
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kentucky Baseball#Bisons#The All Asun Freshman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
GolfPosted by
CBS News

Jon Rahm wins U.S. Open, his first major championship

Two career-changing putts for Jon Rahm brought two trophies Sunday. He cradled his 3-month-old son, Kepa, as he walked off the 18th green at Torrey Pines on Father's Day. And then he collected the silver U.S. Open trophy after a performance filled with passion and absent of blunders that wiped out everyone else.
Oregon StatePosted by
CBS News

Man wanted in 3 Oregon deaths arrested in Milwaukee

A man sought in the killings of his father and two other people at a casino campground and in a shooting at a marijuana dispensary in a small Oregon city turned himself in to police in Milwaukee, authorities said Sunday,. Investigators believe Oen Evan Nicholson drove the over 2,000 miles...
POTUSNBC News

Hard-line judiciary head Raisi wins Iran presidency in low turnout vote

Iran’s hard-line judiciary chief won the country’s presidential election in a landslide victory Saturday, propelling the supreme leader’s protege into Tehran’s highest civilian position in a vote that appeared to see the lowest turnout in the Islamic Republic’s history. Initial results showed Ebrahim Raisi won 17.8 million votes in the...