Kentucky Baseball reportedly adds Lexington native Tyler Guilfoil from transfer portal

It’s about time the Bat ‘Cats received some good news. After a mass exodus from the program that saw nine players transfer out and one volunteer assistant coach head for greener pastures, Kentucky Baseball has added a piece to next season’s roster. Tyler Guilfoil, who played his high school ball at Lafayette in Lexington before spending three seasons at Lipscomb, is reportedly joining the Wildcats, according to Jeff Drummond of Cats Illustrated.