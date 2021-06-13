Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Redfall, a new co-op shooter packed with vampires, set for summer 2022 release

Digital Trends
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new game from Arkane Studios was revealed at Xbox’s E3 presentation on Sunday. Titled Redfall, it’s an open world, co-op survival shooter where players fight against swarms of vampires. The trailer for Redfall shows various vampires fighting against a superpowered squad of humans. Each human has their own special...

www.digitaltrends.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vampires#Co Op#Arkane Studios#Xbox Game Pass
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video GamesWorthPlaying.com

'The Anacrusis' Is A Four-Player Co-Op Shooter For Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S And PC - Screens & Trailer

The Anacrusis is a four-player, cooperative first-person shooter set aboard a massive starship stranded at the edge of explored space. The Anacrusis is a four-player, cooperative first-person shooter set aboard a massive starship stranded at the edge of explored space. Team up with your friends in an infinitely-replayable fight against alien hordes to unlock perks, weapons, and new ways to play that you can share with your team!
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

Dishonored Studio Reveals Jaw-Dropping Trailer For Vampire Shooter 'Redfall'

From Arkane, Redfall has utterly blown us away at the Xbox and Bethesda showcase because it is like the seriously stylish love child of Wolfenstein and Stranger Things. Rumours were running rampant that Arkane (the developer behind Dishonored and Prey) had its nose to the grindstone creating a much more supernatural game than its previous projects. I suppose the foundations had been laid with Deathloop, but there's a definite sense that the developer has let loose here. The trailer pops with colour and style, with that red font and snappy acerbic humour giving me major '80s vibes. It appears that on this Earth, vampires have taken over, ensuring that the night is never safe again from these terrifying and relentless creatures. Fortunately for us, this quartet of warriors aren't going to give up without a fight, and without stopping for snacks on the way.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection Producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi Talks Art Style, New Modes, Co-Op

Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection marks the long awaited return of the classic series. Notorious for its extreme level of difficulty, Ghosts ‘n Goblins games have been pushing player skills to the limit since the ’80s and Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection made no concessions in offering up a grueling challenge. Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection reinvents the classic formula with an adventure for a new generation of players. We had the opportunity to chat with chief producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi about this latest entry.
Video GamesPCGamesN

Redfall is the next game from Arkane, and it’s about fighting vampires

Redfall has been revealed as the next game from Arkane Austin, the studio behind Bethesda’s Dishonored series and Prey. It’s a co-op game (although you can also play solo) about fighting vampires in a once-picturesque Massachusetts island town, and it’s set for release in summer 2022. Bethesda says Redfall pits...
Video GamesPCGamesN

Bloodhunt is a new battle royale set in the world of Vampire: The Masquerade

It’s easy to lose track of all the Vampire: The Masquerade games that are currently in development, but Bloodhunt – revealed today at the Summer Game Fest – won’t make us wait. It’ll be out later this summer, and sign-ups are open for anyone interested in the closed alpha, which will start soon. It’s a free-to-play battle royale game that casts players as vampires in Prague.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Left 4 Dead writer's studio announce new co-op shooter

While the original studio behind Left 4 Dead are making an unofficial sequel in Back 4 Blood, one of the Valve writers who gave L4D its personality is making a new cooperative monster-mashing shooter too. Stray Bombay, the studio co-founded by former Valve writer Chet Faliszek and former Riot designer Dr. Kimberly Voll, today announced The Anacrusis. It's a four-player FPS set aboard a giant stranded spaceship, and you can see a bit in the trailer below.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Redfall is the New Game From Dishonored Devs

During the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, Arkane, the creators of Dishonored, unveiled the open-world shooter Redfall. Microsoft ended the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase conference by revealing Redfall, a new project of Arkane, the studio known for such productions as Prey, the Dishonored series and the upcoming Deathloop. Redwall...
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Redfall is a new Xbox exclusive from Arkane Austin and it's coming summer 2022

Redfall is a new co-op vampire slaying game from the developers of Prey, and it's headed to Xbox Series X and S as well as PC in summer 2022. Xbox revealed the new game from Arkane Austin as the climactic "one more thing" to its E3 2021 event, showing off a cinematic trailer that follows a ragtag group of young survivors who seem to have this vampire-slaying thing down to a science. A science that includes accidentally alerting death cultists to your presence when you're trying to record them for a documentary, but a science nonetheless.
Video GamesPosted by
TechRadar

Redfall trailer, gameplay, release date and more

Redfall, a newly announced IP from Arkane Studios, debuted as the closer of the Xbox & Bethesda presentation at E3 2021. The trailer depicted four player characters battling vampires in a post-apocalyptic town setting, doused in a delightful retro horror aesthetic. Redfall is confirmed to be an Xbox console exclusive,...
Video GamesPCGamesN

Payday 3 devs reveal new details about the upcoming co-op shooter

Sweden-based developer Starbreeze Studios has unveiled the merest of new peeks at its upcoming co-op crime game Payday 3 today. This reveal comes as publisher Koch Media unveils its brand-new premium gaming label Prime Matter, which is “dedicated to delivering brilliant immersive games from studios all across the world”, with Payday 3 on the way in collaboration with this new label.
Video Gamesoperationrainfall.com

E3 2021: Redfall a First-Person Vampire Killing Adventure

During E3 2021, Arkane Studios, the makers of Prey and Dishonoured, released a trailer for their newest, Xbox-exclusive title, Redfall – an open-world co-op game that pits the survivors of a Massachusetts town against a vampire menace. From Anne Lewis, Senior Content Manager at Bethesda Softworks:. Redfall used to be...
Video Gameslodivalleynews.com

Meet Redfall, the new Xbox exclusive

Redfall, a new Xbox exclusive, was revealed this Sunday (13), during the Xbox & Bethesda game show at E3 2021. The game is developed by Arkane Studio, the same behind Dishonored. At the Xbox & Bethesda presentation, Phil Spencer, Head of Xbox, described Redfall as an “open-world shooter to play...
Video Gamesstateofpress.com

Wizard With A Gun is a co-op shooter with Don’t Starve vibes

If Devolver have a type, it’s definitely the topdown shooter. You know, the Nuclear Thronelike. At tonight’s Devolver E3 showcase, there were two such games: Death’s Door, which got a release date, and the reveal of Wizard With A Gun. Its name is descriptive, but there are other words to...