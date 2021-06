Just more than a week after Montana State offensive lineman, and starting tackle, Connor Wood entered the transfer portal, he’s found a home in the SEC. He committed to Missouri on Thursday, and tweeted that, “I’m very excited to announce that I can fulfill my life long dream of playing at Mizzou in the SEC.” Soon after he entered the transfer portal, Wood announced that he had offers from Missouri and Indiana. The 6-foot-5, 300-pound Idaho native graduated from Montana State this spring. The Bobcats have a new coach in Brent Vigen.