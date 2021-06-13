Channel Your Inner Indiana With Amazon Games’ Lost Ark MMO

SmileGate RPG and Amazon Prime Gaming are bringing the MMO Lost Ark to the West in the Fall. The 3D MMORPG has won countless awards since it first launched in Korea in 2018. LOST ARK is an award winning massively multiplayer online action role-playing adventure game, and one of Korea’s most popular online games, developed by Smilegate RPG. Lost Ark takes players on a journey in a world that has descended into chaos to find the fabled shards of the Lost Ark. As players explore the wilds of Arkesia, from sailing beautiful oceans to delving into dark dungeons, they will customize their buildout in one of 14 classes available in the Closed Technical Alpha, including unique skill combinations, skill progression, and their personal style. Lost Ark spans a massive world brimming with dark and wondrous fantasy, filled with secrets for players to discover alone or with friends..