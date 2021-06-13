Channel Your Inner Indiana With Amazon Games’ Lost Ark MMO

The news won’t shock anyone who’s been watching Lost Ark inch its way across the world the last few many years and who noticed Amazon’s quiet partnership with Smilegate last year: Amazon is indeed publishing Lost Ark here in the west, and launch is expected this fall. The companies are planning an NDA-shrouded technical alpha test starting tomorrow and running through June 16th, all on Steam; you can sign up for that right now, though it won’t have all of the game’s content right away. “We are testing our live services for the first time and tester experiences will not represent Launch or even Beta gameplay quality,” the companies say.