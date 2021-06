BARNESVILLE — Coaches always want their teams to be playing their best come tournament time. D.J. Butler couldn’t be any happier. After losing six of the final 10 games of the regular season, the Shamrocks have caught fire and are just two wins away from capturing its first-ever state baseball championship. They have reeled off six straight postseason victories, including a 10-7 verdict over Minford last Saturday afternoon at Beavers Field in Lancaster in the Division III, Region 11 title tilt.