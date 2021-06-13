Community Highlight: Islamic Speakers Bureau of Atlanta

Rumman Amin/Unsplash

ATLANTA — Living in challenging times, American Muslims are often misunderstood and treated unfavorably despite being active and contributing members of society.

However, according to some research, those who know Muslims personally often better understand Islam and Muslims and view them favorably.

With 100,000 American Muslims living in the metro Atlanta area and over 80 mosques in the state, there is a growing interest in knowing better their Muslim neighbors.

The Islamic Speakers Bureau of Atlanta was established to accommodate the growing interest in Islam and Muslims in Atlanta,

As stated on the Islamic Speakers Bureau of Atlanta’s (ISB) website, their mission is “to be an innovative organization serving the Muslim and wider communities by building bridges of understanding, creating partnerships, developing community leaders, and creating spaces for mutual understanding and respect.”

With the tagline “Building bridges, one interaction at a time!”, this organization aims to create a world based on the universal human principles of mutual respect, acceptance, and peaceful coexistence through dialogue and understanding.

ISB provides the medium for people to learn more about Islam and Muslims objectively and educationally through outreach programs, dialogue, presentations, and panels. All professionals in the organization work together to bring the voices of Muslims to places where they have not been before.

The organization provides the wider community a window into Islam and the lives of their Muslim neighbors and colleagues; a window that showcases the diversity in Islam, the richness of the Muslim communities, and how they contribute to society every day as teachers, doctors, lawyers, volunteers, and artists, etc.

By exposing people to Islam and Muslims, ISB provides a powerful narrative countering negative stereotypes often connected to Muslims. In addition, this organization brings religious literacy to the forefront to better understand each other, embrace commonalities, and honor each other’s differences.

The four values of ISB are a trusted voice of Islam and Muslims, trained and certified speakers, professionalism and adaptability, and community building.

This organization, located in Atlanta, GA 31139, has received prestigious awards for its contributions and achievements. Among them are the 2012 Martin Luther King Jr. Community Service Award, the 2012 FBI’s Community Leadership Award - Soumaya Khalifa, the 2018 City of Atlanta Proclamation presented by Atlanta City Council President, and the 2018 Arab American High Achiever Award - Alif Institute.