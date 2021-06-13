Cancel
Tennis

Djokovic fights back to win second French Open title

By Syndicated Content
wsau.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) -Novak Djokovic captured his second French Open title as he recovered from being outplayed for two sets by Stefanos Tsitsipas to win 6-7(6) 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-4 victory on Sunday. Djokovic’s seismic semi-final win over 13-times champion Rafa Nadal looked like being in vain as an inspired Tsitsipas...

wsau.com
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Philippe Chatrier
Novak Djokovic
Roger Federer
#Paris#Reuters#Rock Solid Tsistipas#Serb#Greek
French Open
Tennis
Greece
Sports
