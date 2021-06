We are back for Episode 15 of the Red Sox On Deck Podcast, your go-to source for everything prospects on the Over the Monster Podcast Network. On this episode, Shelly and Bob open with two well-deserved promotions. Brayan Bello improved to 5-0 over the weekend and was promptly promoted to Double-A Portland. With all of the Sox pitching prospect injuries, Shelly and Bob discuss whether Bello or Aldo Ramirez is the best healthy pitching prospect in the system. Johan Mieses was promoted from Double-A to Triple-A after hitting 11 home runs and leading all of the minor leagues at the date of the call-up.