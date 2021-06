Lake District National Park (LDNP) is the largest national park in England. Its total land area is 2,362 km2. The park, which marks its 70th anniversary in 2021, is located in northern England, close to the border with Scotland. As its name implies, the LDNP is located in a part of England that contains many lakes. The park also includes mountains, valleys, and a sandy coastline. Several small towns are located in the park. In addition, it contains buildings and ruins from different parts of England’s history, dating all the way back to the Stone Age. The LDNP has been designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site.