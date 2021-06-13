Growth spurt: Sorsby focused on leading Lake Dallas comeback effort

Go onto Twitter and you will be sure to see all of the hard work that Lake Dallas senior quarterback Brendan Sorsby has put in this summer to improve his footwork and timing. In a video that Sorsby posted to his social media account on May 28, Ryan Roberts, a private quarterback instructor who played collegiately for Baylor, can be heard giving instruction to the right-handed quarterback. As Sorsby took the snap, Roberts told Sorsby to, “Get up, back pedal, drop and slide.” Sorsby threw to his right and placed the ball in the palms of a wide receiver’s hands. “Good,” Roberts said of Sorsby’s throw.