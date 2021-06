The 2020-21 season for Oskar Lindblom was a year in which there was going to be a noticeable drop in on-ice production because he was still getting his strength back after missing the majority of the 2019-20 season. Lindblom was diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma, a rare type of bone cancer, in December 2019 and was in the process of having a good season at the time of his diagnosis. He was one of the top players for Philadelphia during this period, with 11 goals, but had a more significant obstacle in front of him — beating cancer.