Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, CO

Places to visit within one- or two-hour driving distance from Denver in Summer

Posted by 
dreamcatcher_mahdi
dreamcatcher_mahdi
 7 days ago

At first, I wanted to name this blog ’things to do in Denver’. Then I thought, Denver is a big city of activities. There are so many fun activities to do just in Denver. But if I say things to do in Denver and then talk about the places that you can reach driving one or two hours- it would not be justice. So instead, here I am talking about places that you can visit within a short driving distance from Denver.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sUXqL_0aT8tQOY00
Red Rock AmphitheaterAlex Mertz/unsplahs

Red Rock Amphitheater

Located in Morrison, Colorado, Red Rock Amphitheatre is an open-air Amphitheatre that was built into a rock structure in 1936. This Amphitheatre was open to the public in June 1941. Since then a huge amount of recordings and performances for film and television have taken place in this Amphitheatre. Check out the ongoing events and tickets here:

Red Rocks Amphitheater | Latest Events and Tickets | Morrison, Colorado (theredrocksamphitheater.com)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KtQrX_0aT8tQOY00
Painted Mines, Coloradohttps://www.instagram.com/dreamcatcher_mahdi/

Painted Mines Interceptive Park

Within one hour driving distance from Denver, this amazing park is full of different colorful formations. Not only that, but this park also has archaeological and historical significance. Archaeologists have found evidence of human life such as arrowhead and stone dart tips, which were used by the Nation American people as prehistoric and historic occupation and are more than 9000 years old. This park’s ecosystem is diverse which showcases badlands, wetlands, and grasslands. This kind of environment is ideal for different wildlife such as mule deer, rabbit, coyote, horned toads, hawks, songbirds, falcons, etc. If you are visiting this park, please stay on the designated trail all the time. Climbing and scrambling any of the formations is strictly prohibited. You can know more about this place from our recent blog: (insert blog link here)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lEktA_0aT8tQOY00
Echo Lake, Coloradodreamcatcher_mahdi

Float down to the river in Golden

Summertime can be very refreshing in Denver. To escape the heat, you can go to the town of Golden, which is just 30 minutes away from downtown. There soak away the heat in the straddling Clear Creek while floating down to the river. There are sections of rapids that will ensure an exciting float. Generally, in the early summer months, the water level in the river is high which means the river is fast then. You can bring your own tube or rent one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dTZVw_0aT8tQOY00
Rocky Mountain National Parkhttps://www.instagram.com/dreamcatcher_mahdi/

Rockey Mountain National Park

Rocky mountain national park is one of the most visited national parks in the USA. Millions of visitors from all over the country come to visit this park every year. The first thing I would suggest about this national park is the trail ridge road, which the highest paved through road in the USA. The gorgeous mountain view with all curvy roads makes it worth driving and believe me, you will not be to see this kind of view in any other place. From hiking any alpine lake or waterfalls or summiting any mountains or simply driving through the park, each and every experience is special. To know more about things to do in this National Park, you can read our blog about Rockey Mountain National Park here: (insert blog link here)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zkTPY_0aT8tQOY00
Mount Evanshttps://www.instagram.com/dreamcatcher_mahdi/

Mount Evans

Within two-hour driving distance from Denver, you will be able to reach the summit of Mount Evans. This highest byway to the summit is the highest paved road in North America, which makes it quite special and the view! The breathtaking view on both sides of the road, the alpine lakes, ancient bristlecone pine, massive granite wall, everything will blow your mind away. Also, you will be able to see mountain goats, marmots, bighorn sheep on your way up. In Winter, the road is partially closed from Echo Lake to the summit. But still, you can visit the beautiful Echo Lake and the surrounding beauties.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yIFJO_0aT8tQOY00
Pikes Peakhttps://www.instagram.com/dreamcatcher_mahdi/

Pikes Peak

If you are ready to drive a little bit further than two hours, you can go for the drive to Pikes Peak summit. It’s very easy and awesome to experience a fourteener with your family and friends without hiking. You can take your own vehicle up to the top or you can park the vehicle at a lower elevation and let the shuttle service handle the drive. You can hike, do cycling-all I can say that you will love the experience. The Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway is a great way to explore Pikes Peak and the surrounding view. This Railway was closed for four years, and it has reopened in May this year. You can book the ticket here: The Broadmoor Manitou & Pikes Peak Cog Railway | Reopening in May 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TSGjP_0aT8tQOY00
Garden of the Godshttps://www.instagram.com/dreamcatcher_mahdi/

Garden of the Gods

Another must-visit place within two hours drive from Denver is the Garden of the Gods. This place looks like wallpaper on your laptop. This amazingly beautiful place is full of different rock formations. It’s not like any other place in Colorado. There are several easy to moderate trails which you can do with your family including kids. You can take your bicycle with you or rent one. If you simply want to drive and enjoy the beauty of this place, this is okay too. This place is also popular among rock climbers. But you will need a permit and essential gears for any kind of rock climbing and bouldering.

Source

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
dreamcatcher_mahdi

dreamcatcher_mahdi

California State
1K+
Followers
72
Post
56K+
Views
ABOUT

I am a Civil Engineer by profession, a photographer by passion. Though currently I am residing in Louisiana, but the definition of home to me is quite different. I am originally from Bangladesh, a very small beautiful Asian country where I finished my bachelor’s degree and came to USA for higher studies. During my PhD year whenever I can, I used to travel. But one thing that changed my whole travel experience and how I see the world is taking pictures. Photography is a more powerful tool than one can imagine. hen you become a photographer, you see things that are not seen by others, you long to see places that may require a very long walk. Hiking, Camping became a part of travel plan since then and I appreciate more about life and nature now. I would like to share my experience and my vision with everyone in the form of a blog. I love what I do and really love to think that my work will bring joy and smile for others too. I think every picture tells a story. We just need to explore to find out the real story behind any picture. I will post the travel blogs where me, along with my wife will be sharing our travel stories, how we manage to travel cheap and how to cope with different things while traveling. We want to keep it simple because I know a thousand of people want to do the same thing but don’t know how. The main idea is to keep an open mind while traveling and accept whatever comes on the way.

 https://www.instagram.com/dreamcatcher_mahdi/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Summer#Places To Visit#Badlands National Park#Nation American#Pikes Peak Cog Railway
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Travel
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Hiking
Related
Colorado StatePosted by
dreamcatcher_mahdi

Activities and things to do in beautiful Aspen, Colorado

When we think about Aspen, snow-covered mountains, wooden cottages, and ski always come first in our mind. I know Aspen is famous for winter activities, but there are a lot of summer activities you can enjoy in Aspen. The beauty of Aspen is really hard to describe. I have been to Aspen both in summer and winter and both of the seasons have their own uniqueness and beauty. For Aspen, my favorite one is fall, especially with the fall foliage and a little bit of snow on the top of the mountain peak. No matter which seasons you visit, there are plenty of things to do and experience in Aspen. In this blog, I am going to talk about the things to do in Aspen during the Summer months.
Posted by
dreamcatcher_mahdi

Colorado National Monument for solitude

Did you know there are eight National Monuments in Colorado? It’s amazing to explore this state and know about the places along with the captivating history. Among these eight National Monuments, Colorado National Monument preserves one of the grand landscapes of the American West. This 31-square mile unit of the National Park System is a gem of a landscape located on the North-western side of Colorado. You will be able to experience Colorado’s vast red rock areas, huge canyons, sandstone towers, the desert area, which is scenic and most importantly quiet, not like any other monument. If you are looking for solitude in nature, you should visit Colorado National Monument. In this blog, I tried to gather what to expect or whatnot in this National Monument.
Colorado StatePosted by
dreamcatcher_mahdi

Colorado’s hidden gem: Painted Mines Interpretive Park

Painted Mines, Coloradohttps://www.instagram.com/dreamcatcher_mahdi/. Though Colorado is all about beautiful mountains and alpine goodness, Painted Mines Interpretive Park is completely different than the rest of Colorado. This place is unique and stunning. You will be able to see different colorful formations here and there are layers of colorful bands on those formations. The reason behind these colored bands is the presence of oxidized iron compounds mixed in varying amounts throughout the different layers of clay. American Indians used to collect the colorful clays to make paint from here. The name ‘Painted Mines’ came from it.
Colorado StatePosted by
dreamcatcher_mahdi

Two most beautiful mountain towns in Colorado: Telluride and Ouray

Switzerland of USAhttps://www.instagram.com/dreamcatcher_mahdi/. One is ‘Switzerland of USA’ and another one is a harry potter city- yes that is how I love to describe Ouray and Telluride. These two are the most beautiful mountain towns I have ever seen. I visited both towns in winter and the winter beauty of these two mountain towns is hard to describe and you cannot compare each other as both are different and unique in their own way. Telluride is more like a tourist town whereas Ouray is an off-roading paradise.
Colorado StatePosted by
dreamcatcher_mahdi

Exploring Great Sand Dunes National Park in Colorado

Great Sand Dunes, Coloradodreamcatcher_mahdi/instagram. Colorado has so many things to do and so many places to explore that I stopped counting at some point. I visited this national park on my first visit to Colorado. First, I saw the mountains and then I saw the dunes. It felt out worldly. How can a place be this beautiful! Colorado has amazed me over and over and I must say it is always a happy surprise. Do you know that Great Sand Dunes is home to the tallest dunes (around 755 ft) in North America? Located in the southeast part of Colorado, this dune is surrounded by a diverse landscape that includes mountains, grasslands, forests, wetlands, tundra, and alpine lakes. The snowcapped 14000-foot peaks and desert-like landscape- what a combination it is! Totally mind-blowing and a must-visit place in Colorado.
Colorado StatePosted by
dreamcatcher_mahdi

10 Beautiful lakes to visit in Colorado this summer

Maroon Bells, Coloradohttps://www.instagram.com/dreamcatcher_mahdi/. What makes an alpine lake beautiful? It’s not only the color of the water but also the surrounding mountains, meadows, wildflowers, the beautiful blue sky- everything makes the experience a very beautiful one. If you are planning for some alpine lakes this summer, you should make a plan for Colorado. Here are some beautiful alpine lakes to visit this summer:
Posted by
dreamcatcher_mahdi

Five best things to do during summer in Rocky Mountain National Park

Rocky mountain national park is not only the most visited national park in the USA but also one of the highest national parks. Every year millions of visitors come from all over the country to visit this national park. Especially during the summer, this national park is fully packed with people. Lofty mountain peaks, lots of hiking trails, alpine goodness, curvy roads, wildlife, waterfalls, what is not there! Everything about this park is wonderful and you will enjoy every moment of it. If you are a hiker like us, this park is a kind of hiker’s paradise. Every year, we try to visit this national park at least once. It’s not possible to cover this national park in only one visit, you will need more than that. That’s why I focused on the experiences rather than places in this blog. Let’s talk about what can you do or experience in Rocky Mountain National Park.
Colorado StatePosted by
dreamcatcher_mahdi

Colorado’s one of the most photographed sites: Crystal Mills

Crystall Mill, Coloradodreamcatcher_mahdi/instagram. Crystal Mills is one of those places which will give you goosebumps at the first sight, will make you think about it, and finally, you will give in to the beauty of the mill standing tall with its surroundings. A house with a mill at the edge of the cliff, trees are surrounding the house everywhere and a river at the bottom- everything is out there! This place is like a fairy tale, only it is not a castle but a mill. You will love it. The exciting part of the journey is the drive to the mill. You will not be bored for a single minute- I can assure you that.
Colorado StatePosted by
dreamcatcher_mahdi

The most photographed mountains in Colorado: Maroon bells

Beautiful Maroon bells at sunrisehttps://www.instagram.com/dreamcatcher_mahdi/. If you have already been to Maroon Bells, you probably know what I am talking about and why. If you have not, this is a must-visit place in Colorado. Maroon bells are one of the most photographed mountains in Colorado and I must say the picture does not do any justice. Maroon lake, with the mountains, is far more beautiful than the pictures. During the sunrise and sunset time, the water of the Maroon lake becomes so still that the reflection of the two-giant snow-striped mountain tops become prominent, and everything is so quiet that it creates a very stunning panoramic view. These two mountains on the back are known as Maroon Peak and North Maroon Peak. Especially, right when the first ray of the sun hits the Maroon Peaks, the scene is amazingly beautiful. This iconic view changes with the season. During the wintertime, you will get a certain snow-covered view which is only accessible by snowmobile. Summer will give you the reflection view of the peak in the water of the lake. Fall is my favorite one. Just imagine, stripped mountain peak, gorgeous yellow fall trees at the bottom, and then the reflection on the Maroon lake- it’s such a beauty! The yellow-golden hues surrounding the lake make an out-of-the-world scene. You will understand why this is the most photographed mountain view in Colorado, probably in North America.
Colorado StatePosted by
dreamcatcher_mahdi

Camp at Molas Lake and Little Molas Lake in Colorado

Molas Lake at sunsethttps://www.instagram.com/dreamcatcher_mahdi/. Located at 10522 ft elevation, this lake has the ‘most scenic campground in Colorado’. You can already guess how amazing the view is. We had the opportunity to camp here once, and I can assure you this is one of the most amazing campsites in Colorado with a gorgeous view. Unlike lots of other lakes in Colorado, this lake is easily accessible. You will get the backcountry camping vibes without any hiking. This 25-acre waterbody is located about 6 miles south of Silverton, Colorado, and is the largest lake in San Juan County. The campground here is owned by the town of Silverton and is considered one of the most scenic developed camping sites in Colorado. There are 50 campsites including tent sites, RV/trailer sites and facilities like restrooms, showers, and drinking water are available. Imagine waking up beside a lake and the first thing you see is a beautiful lake and mountains as its backdrop. The view is stunning. Due to high demand, the campsites tend to fill up very quickly every year. If you are planning to camp here, try to make your reservation as early as possible.
Colorado StatePosted by
dreamcatcher_mahdi

You can drive to this Alpine Lake in Colorado: Clear Lake

Beautiful alpine lake in Coloradohttps://www.instagram.com/dreamcatcher_mahdi/. When I first read about this lake, I was really surprised. Really? Can you drive up to this alpine lake without any hiking? I asked myself again and again. Yes, this is true. This amazing alpine lake is accessible by only four-wheel-drive vehicles. The trailhead or the drive path starts at the same area where Ice Lake and Island Lake trailhead is located, near the South Mineral Campground. We reached the trailhead very late at the night. I had seen numerous videos of this drive. Still did not think it would be a good idea to drive the road to Clear Lake at night. So, we did car camping on the side of the road. About parking on the road, please be careful about not harming any kind of vegetation or do not park in the meadows. We parked at the side of the road and made sure that we were not harming any kind of vegetation. Surprisingly, there were not so many vehicles nearby. But I was pretty sure by morning, this place was going to be full because of the popularity of Ice Lake and Island Lake.
Posted by
dreamcatcher_mahdi

Three alpine lakes in one hike in Rocky Mountain National Park: Sky Pond hike

The beautiful sky pond, Coloradohttps://www.instagram.com/dreamcatcher_mahdi/. Can you believe it? You can see three amazingly beautiful alpine lakes and two waterfalls in one hike. This is one of the most beautiful hikes in Rocky Mountain National Park. We wanted to do this hike as a loop connecting to Emerald Lake, Dream Lake, and Bear Lake. But due to rain and thunderstorm, we had to change the plan and cut it short. Still, I would say this hike is amazing and most importantly all the lakes are at comparatively lower elevation. That means less chance of altitude sickness and a comparatively easy hike. That also means sharing the trail with tons of people and meeting a lot of fellow hikers. This part is always exciting to me- to have some meaningful conversations and make new trail friends.
Colorado StatePosted by
dreamcatcher_mahdi

Another Electric Blue Lake hike in Colorado: Columbine lake

Beautiful blue alpine lake in Coloradohttps://www.instagram.com/dreamcatcher_mahdi/. If you have read my recent blog post about the Ice Lake hike, let me tell you about another electric blue lake in Colorado. The color of the lake is out of the world. This lake is also located in the San Juan Mountain range though the hike is tougher than the Ice Lake hike. This hike is more like a climb in elevation at a steep 12% grade. So, be prepared for some legwork.
Posted by
dreamcatcher_mahdi

Hike the electric blue lake: Ice Lake & Island Lake in Colorado

The electric blue ICE Lakehttps://www.instagram.com/dreamcatcher_mahdi/. Today, I am going to share another favorite hike of mine- Ice Lake and Island Lake trail. The electric blue color lake at the end of the trail is an eye soothing scene sight and its worthy. Ice Lake and Island Lake both are located in the San Juan National Forest near Silverton, Colorado and this hike is considered moderately difficult. It does not matter how hard the hike is, as soon as you see the beautiful lakes surrounded by the mountains, you will forget everything. Moreover, this entire basin is famous for its alpine wildflower during the summer months. So, if you are doing this during summer, more likely you will be able to see these alpine beauties surrounded by wildflowers.
Posted by
dreamcatcher_mahdi

A must do hike in Rocky Mountain National Park: Chasm Lake

Beautiful Chasm Lakehttps://www.instagram.com/dreamcatcher_mahdi/. If you are looking for a day hike in Rocky Mountain National Park, you should consider Chasm Lake. Nestled in the Rockies, this lake will give you a view of Longs Peak, the highest point in the national park. It also reminds me of the walls of Yosemite. I must warn you; this hike is difficult but extremely popular. It’s almost impossible to get a parking spot. Especially during the weekend, the parking spots fill up very early. Even at 4 am, we had to wait for a while to get a spot. Those who intend to summit Longs Peak, generally start their hike between 3 am to 5 am. As a day hike to Chasm Lake, the hike is nice, amazing view, and a bit difficult.