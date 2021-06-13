Places to visit within one- or two-hour driving distance from Denver in Summer

At first, I wanted to name this blog ’things to do in Denver’. Then I thought, Denver is a big city of activities. There are so many fun activities to do just in Denver. But if I say things to do in Denver and then talk about the places that you can reach driving one or two hours- it would not be justice. So instead, here I am talking about places that you can visit within a short driving distance from Denver.

Red Rock Amphitheater Alex Mertz/unsplahs

Red Rock Amphitheater

Located in Morrison, Colorado, Red Rock Amphitheatre is an open-air Amphitheatre that was built into a rock structure in 1936. This Amphitheatre was open to the public in June 1941. Since then a huge amount of recordings and performances for film and television have taken place in this Amphitheatre. Check out the ongoing events and tickets here:

Red Rocks Amphitheater | Latest Events and Tickets | Morrison, Colorado (theredrocksamphitheater.com)

Painted Mines, Colorado https://www.instagram.com/dreamcatcher_mahdi/

Painted Mines Interceptive Park

Within one hour driving distance from Denver, this amazing park is full of different colorful formations. Not only that, but this park also has archaeological and historical significance. Archaeologists have found evidence of human life such as arrowhead and stone dart tips, which were used by the Nation American people as prehistoric and historic occupation and are more than 9000 years old. This park’s ecosystem is diverse which showcases badlands, wetlands, and grasslands. This kind of environment is ideal for different wildlife such as mule deer, rabbit, coyote, horned toads, hawks, songbirds, falcons, etc. If you are visiting this park, please stay on the designated trail all the time. Climbing and scrambling any of the formations is strictly prohibited. You can know more about this place from our recent blog: (insert blog link here)

Echo Lake, Colorado dreamcatcher_mahdi

Float down to the river in Golden

Summertime can be very refreshing in Denver. To escape the heat, you can go to the town of Golden, which is just 30 minutes away from downtown. There soak away the heat in the straddling Clear Creek while floating down to the river. There are sections of rapids that will ensure an exciting float. Generally, in the early summer months, the water level in the river is high which means the river is fast then. You can bring your own tube or rent one.

Rocky Mountain National Park https://www.instagram.com/dreamcatcher_mahdi/

Rockey Mountain National Park

Rocky mountain national park is one of the most visited national parks in the USA. Millions of visitors from all over the country come to visit this park every year. The first thing I would suggest about this national park is the trail ridge road, which the highest paved through road in the USA. The gorgeous mountain view with all curvy roads makes it worth driving and believe me, you will not be to see this kind of view in any other place. From hiking any alpine lake or waterfalls or summiting any mountains or simply driving through the park, each and every experience is special. To know more about things to do in this National Park, you can read our blog about Rockey Mountain National Park here: (insert blog link here)

Mount Evans https://www.instagram.com/dreamcatcher_mahdi/

Mount Evans

Within two-hour driving distance from Denver, you will be able to reach the summit of Mount Evans. This highest byway to the summit is the highest paved road in North America, which makes it quite special and the view! The breathtaking view on both sides of the road, the alpine lakes, ancient bristlecone pine, massive granite wall, everything will blow your mind away. Also, you will be able to see mountain goats, marmots, bighorn sheep on your way up. In Winter, the road is partially closed from Echo Lake to the summit. But still, you can visit the beautiful Echo Lake and the surrounding beauties.

Pikes Peak https://www.instagram.com/dreamcatcher_mahdi/

Pikes Peak

If you are ready to drive a little bit further than two hours, you can go for the drive to Pikes Peak summit. It’s very easy and awesome to experience a fourteener with your family and friends without hiking. You can take your own vehicle up to the top or you can park the vehicle at a lower elevation and let the shuttle service handle the drive. You can hike, do cycling-all I can say that you will love the experience. The Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway is a great way to explore Pikes Peak and the surrounding view. This Railway was closed for four years, and it has reopened in May this year. You can book the ticket here: The Broadmoor Manitou & Pikes Peak Cog Railway | Reopening in May 2021

Garden of the Gods https://www.instagram.com/dreamcatcher_mahdi/

Garden of the Gods

Another must-visit place within two hours drive from Denver is the Garden of the Gods. This place looks like wallpaper on your laptop. This amazingly beautiful place is full of different rock formations. It’s not like any other place in Colorado. There are several easy to moderate trails which you can do with your family including kids. You can take your bicycle with you or rent one. If you simply want to drive and enjoy the beauty of this place, this is okay too. This place is also popular among rock climbers. But you will need a permit and essential gears for any kind of rock climbing and bouldering.

