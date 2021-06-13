Cancel
Middle East

Netanyahu removed from power after Israeli MPs support ‘change’ government coalition

sgtreport.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new government was supported by 60 out of 120 MPs in the Knesset, while 59 voted against it. The only lawmaker to abstain was Said al-Harumi, of the pro-Palestinian United Arab List party. Naftali Bennett, the leader of the Yamina alliance and one of the key figures in the...

www.sgtreport.com
Middle Eastmatzav.com

Lapid To Become First Israeli Minister To Visit UAE

Israel’s Alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid will travel in the coming weeks to the United Arab Emirates, marking the first visit to the Gulf state by an Israeli government minister since the signing of the historic Abraham Accords last year, the Hebrew-language Walla News outlet reported on Sunday.
Newsweek

The Settlers Are Naftali Bennett's Biggest Challenge | Opinion

Just days before he left his position as executive director of the YESHA Council, Naftali Bennett visited the Israeli town of Efrat, located just 10 minutes south of Jerusalem in what is commonly referred to as the West Bank. While touring this section of Gush Etzion, we presented to him the constructive and growing relationships that we Israelis enjoy with the surrounding Palestinian villages. We spoke about the ways in which we collaborate with our neighbors, which helped explain why Efrat has no need for, and is therefore not surrounded by, a security fence. Bennett was enthusiastic about what he saw and expressed interest in encouraging others to visit our town and to present it as a model for settlements, in terms of leadership and diplomacy.
Middle Eastcnmnewz.com

The Palestinian vaccine fiasco is how Netanyahu ran Israel – comment

For two years, Israel lacked basic workings of government. Checks and balances were tossed out of the window, power was concentrated in the Prime Minister’s Office, and mandatory demands for governance, like a state budget, were postponed. The effect was an unprecedented period of chaos and lack of accountability. The country was left yearning for the appointment of foreign diplomats and one of its worst civilian disasters was not investigated. This eroded confidence abroad, harmed relations with key countries and left questions about how Israel slouched into a war in May with Hamas and what other important decisions were taken for short-term political gain.
Middle EastYNET News

Israel's Bedouin skeptical of new government promises

From her tin-roof home in the sweltering Negev desert, Umm Jawad Abu Qwaider offers her bleak assessment of the first Arab party to back an Israeli government - a shoulder shrug. Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter. For this Bedouin woman, none of the promises made to her community will...
Middle EastMinneapolis Star Tribune

Netanyahu to leave prime minister's residence by July 10

JERUSALEM — Israeli opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu and his family will leave the country's official prime minister's residence no later than July 10, Netanyahu and Israel's new prime minister said. Netanyahu was unseated as prime minister earlier this month. Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett succeeded in...
Middle Eastasumetech.com

At the first meeting .. Will Bennett decide to restart the Gaza war?

It appears that the Israeli Cabinet for Security and Political Affairs, the “Cabinet”, is meeting today, Sunday, at die To discuss the possibility of a resumption of the war in the Gaza Strip. Israeli Channel 13 reported that die Government will meet today to ratify new military plans to resume...
Axios

Netanyahu attacks Lapid for Israel's "no surprises" agreement with U.S.

Israeli opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday he rejected requests from the Biden administration to inform the U.S. in advance of Israeli operations against Iran’s nuclear program, and falsely claimed Israeli foreign minister Yair Lapid made such a commitment to Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week. Why it matters:...
Middle Eastnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Palestinian Authority slams Bennett gov’t for ‘emboldening’ settlers | #socialmedia

Settler attacks on Palestinians have increased since the new Israeli government headed by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett came to power, the Palestinian Authority claimed on Sunday.“There is a noticeable increase in crimes by settlers against the Palestinians,” the PA foreign ministry said in a statement. “It seems the settlers are emboldened by the composition of the new Israeli government and the well-known extremist positions of its prime minister.”The PA ministry also claimed that there is “a greater and more severe violence” practiced by the IDF against the Palestinians since the Bennett government was formed.“There is also a deliberate and intentional indifference toward the rights of our people and a lack of interest in international reactions, which means that the new Israeli government has so far shown that it is a government of escalation in its dealings with the Palestinians,” the ministry said.The Palestinians view with seriousness this escalation, the PA foreign ministry said, pointing out that the United Nations, the US administration and other international parties prefer to refrain from exerting pressure on the new Israeli government “to stop its aggression and settlement” policies.The PA ministry warned that planned protests by settlers against illegal Palestinian construction in Area C of the West Bank, which is exclusively controlled by Israel, are “an act of large-scale incitement and an extension of the war waged by the occupation and its settlers against Palestinian presence in that area.”In a related development, Abu Ahmed, spokesman for Fatah’s al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades – Nidal al-Amoudi Division, a Palestinian armed group operating in the Gaza Strip, warned the Bennett government on Sunday against continuing the closure of the border crossings between Israel and the Hamas-ruled coastal enclave.
Foreign Policywhatreallyhappened.com

US rebranding Israel ties because of repeated humiliations, says analyst

A political analyst says the United States is keen on rebranding its relationship with Israel, not because the regime has changed under new prime minister Naftali Bennett, but because Washington has suffered humiliations at the hands of ousted premier Benjamin Netanyahu. Ramzy Baroud, a Palestinian-American journalist and the editor of...
Middle Eastworldcapitaltimes.com

Re: Israel seeks extension to law banning Palestinian family reunification

Israel’s Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked intends to submit a bill to extend the Citizenship and Entry into Israel Law for an additional year. - Advertisement - Shaked called on right-wing opposition parties to back the law, saying that “there is no opposition or coalitions when it comes to issues related to Israel’s security.”
Middle Eastprofilenewsusa.com

Bennett chairs the cabinet to approve the resumption of the Gaza war

On Sunday, Hebrew media revealed that the Israeli cabinet for security and political affairs, “the cabinet,” will meet today, to approve the resumption of the war in the Gaza Strip. The report indicated that the cabinet will meet today, to ratify new military plans, under the pretext of resuming the...
Middle Eastdawsoncountyjournal.com

Bennett in his first cabinet meeting sounds like Netanyahu 12 years ago

“At the start of the first cabinet meeting of the new government, I want to stress three things that will guide us: unity, responsibility, and work,” the new prime minister said as he chaired his first cabinet meeting. “This government is a true government of unity.” he continued. “It was...
Middle Eastatlantanews.net

Israel PM warns world of Iran's president-elect

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 20 (ANI): Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday said the world should "wake up" to the election of Iran's next president, stating that the "regime of brutal hangmen" Ebrahim Raisi must never be allowed to have weapons of mass destruction. Without mincing words, Bennett at...
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Edelstein on the Warpath: Netanyahu Offered PM’s Post to Bennett & Sa’ar, But Not to a Likudnik

As Likud was being asked to vacate the government’s seats and take up the opposition benches, Israeli pundits agreed about the three Likud seniors who would vie for MK Benjamin Netanyahu’s leadership of the party: former Finance Minister Israel Katz, former Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat, and former Health Minister Yuli Edelstein. Katz made his first attempt more than a year ago and was repelled easily by the sitting PM. Nir Barkat organized a huge party for thousands of rank and file party members around the time it became clear the ship was going down. And now, one week into the new government, the third challenger has come out—still behind closed doors—and declared that he was planning to take it all.