GBP/USD rattled by US dollar strength. Thursday’s Bank of England meeting now key. Sterling has started the week on the back foot and remains at multi-week lows printed during Friday’s sell-off. The ongoing strength of the US dollar continues to weigh on the pair, and with the Fed now taking a hawkish turn, all eyes will be on the Bank of England this Thursday to see if the UK central bank warns against the recent rise in inflation. While all BoE policy measures are expected to left unchanged, last week’s ONS figures showed inflation jumping to 2.1% in May y/y, compared to 1.5% in April, the highest level in nearly two years and above the central bank’s 2% target. While the BoE is expected to maintain its loose monetary policy, any hint that the central bank is worried about inflation will spark fresh talk that interest rates may rise sooner than currently anticipated.