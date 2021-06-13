Cancel
Hollywood 59Fifty Fitted Cap by New Era

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican movies are influential as manifested by the box office sales that they generate. New Era Japan has a new release that tips their hat to the US movie industry, the Hollywood 59Fifty Fitted Cap. The design comes in a simple and clean yet elegant look, which starts with the soft pile fabric used for the dome and uppervisor. The front design features a raised embroidery of a “Hollywood” box logo. With the textured fabric used for the hat, they then used a plain fabric for the undervisor and placed the 59Fifty golden sticker on it. Embroidered on the left panel in white is the New Era Flag. This design comes in black, white, and navy blue variations. Click here to grab one.

mastermind JAPAN SS2021 Gore-Tex Paclite 59Fifty Fitted Cap by mastermind JAPAN x New Era

High-end Japanese streetwear mastermind JAPAN has a new collaboration release with America’s biggest headwear provider for one of the upcoming drops at New Era Japan. Part of their upcoming collection is the mastermind JAPAN SS2021 Gore-Tex Paclite 59Fifty Fitted Cap. This hat looks clean and has many functional details, which start with the black water repellent fabric used for the dome and visor. The front design is not rendered on the front panels, but on the uppervisor with mastermind’s skull logo. The visor also features a hook on its left side, while its undervisor bears the gold 56Fifty sticker. Printed on the right panel is the Gore-Tex logo. The left panel has a white embroider of the New Era Flag, while at the back is a mastermind wordmark logo. Available tomorrow, June 18. Click here for purchase details.
Reptilian Agenda 59Fifty Fitted Cap by Mishka x Lamour Supreme x New Era

Mishka links up again with their regular collaborator Lamour Supreme for their latest New Era hat. Go wild and colorful with the Reptilian Agenda 59Fifty Fitted Cap. They started off with black fabric for the dome. The front design features a 3D embroidery of a Mishka Keep Watch logo designed by Lamour Supreme. The bill has a green snakeskin material for the uppervisor, while the undervisor features another Lamour Supreme artwork. Embroidered on the left panel is a neon green New Era Flag, while at the back is a Mishka wordmark logo in red. Available now at the Mishka webstore, get yours here.
Flagship Hawaii Black Red 59Fifty Fitted Cap by 808allday x New Era

808allday goes for a popular colorway for the latest iteration of one of their staple hat designs. Show some love for The Aloha State with the Flagship Hawaii Black Red 59Fifty Fitted Cap. The dome of this hat has black panels and eyelets, topped by a red button. The 3D front embroidery features 808allday’s 59Fifty Hawaii rendered in white and red. The bill has a black uppervisor and red undervisor. Embroidered on the left panel is the New Era Flag in white, while at the back is a Hi logo in red with white border lining. Stocks are running out quickly, get yours here.
Maverick Oceanside Blue 59Fifty Fitted Hat by Dionic x New Era

Dionic goes for a cleaner look and simpler tones for a new colorway of a previous hat design. Aim high and seize the day while rocking the Maverick Oceanside Blue 59Fifty Fitted Hat. The dome and uppervisor of this cap are made of polyester fabric in oceanside blue color. The front design features Dionic’s Maverick logo, embroidered in white with a glow-in-the-dark feature. The undervisor of the bill is in snow gray color. Subliminally embroidered on the left panel is the New Era Flag, while at the back is the Dionic logo. Releasing today, June 21 exclusively at the Hat Club webstore.
Hollywood’s Latin ambitions hit new heights

If this Clubhouse room was an actual club, it’d be the most FOMO-inducing spot in town. Drink special of the night: piping hot tea. It’s March, and some of the most accomplished Latinx voices in Hollywood are debriefing on two recent reports on an old problem. One, conducted by the Directors Guild of America found encouraging gains for female and Black directors but a lack of progress among Latinx and female directors of color, who “continued to be severely underrepresented.”
Win “Godzilla Vs. Kong” on Digital!

Listen to Eddie Volkman in the afternoons all this week for your chance to win Godzilla Vs. Kong on digital!. He will be giving them away every afternoon between 3-4. The Fate Of The World hangs in the balance in “Godzilla Versus Kong”as these legendary adversaries collide in a battle for the ages. Who will fall and who will be crowned the king of all monsters? Own “Godzilla Versus Kong” now on digital and 4K Ultra HD!
New Hollywood Podcast: ‘In The Heights’ Star Anthony Ramos Is Set To Soar As Hollywood’s New Leading Man

Although many may know Anthony Ramos from playing John Laurens and Philip Hamilton in the Tony award-winning Broadway force known as Hamilton, the actor and musician has been working and grinding appearing in features such as White Girl, Patti Cake$, Monsters and Men, Trolls World Tour as well as TV series Will and Grace, Elena of Avalor, and the Netflix adaptation of Spike Lee’s She’s Gotta Have It. To further show his range, Ramos also appears in the current season of HBO’s In Treatment and is currently in production on the next Transformers movie.
What's New in K+B Fixtures and Fittings

Recent product releases for the kitchen and bath, including sinks, toilets, tubs, and audio. Online exclusive: Additional products are featured in this online version of an article that appeared in the May/June 2021 issue. Duravit Design Aims for Broad Appeal. D-Neo (shown, above), designed by Belgian designer Bertrand Lejoly, revolutionizes...
Godzilla vs Kong 4K UHD Video Review

Legends collide in “Godzilla vs. Kong” as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans— instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth.
Dawn of a new Era - Are you Ready?

Commercial Real Estate Industry Launches new DEI council to disrupt status quo. TORONTO, June 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) have become top-of-mind issues in society and the workplace. Due to extensive news coverage and hashtags such as #MeToo, #BlackLivesMatter, #LoveisLove and more, DEI is more relevant than ever before.
“60 Minutes+” explores new digital art era

“60 Minutes+” correspondent Laurie Segall explores the new digital art era in her report on Mike Winkelmann, the artist known as Beeple, who made history with a $69 million sale of a digital piece of artwork. She also spoke with hip-hop artist Flo Rida about how he plans to profit off the craze, and turned herself into an Avatar using NFT technology.
TheLifeCo: The Rising Trend of the New Era is ‘Wellcations’

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 7, 2021-- Although the pace of the tourism industry has slowed worldwide due to the pandemic, Turkey continues to be an attractive destination for the Middle East market in 2021. Preserving its position as the most popular country on the route of Arab tourists with its cultural proximity, traditions and customs, Turkey now attracts new guests not only in the field of holiday and culture but also in the field of healthy living.
Hollywood Starmakers Launch New Social Media Website for Content Creators

Prime Time Views Offers Influencers Fast Trak to Fame and Fortune. As more media companies scramble to attract viewers with streaming services, Fun City Media, a leading TV and film production company in the heart of Hollywood, has pioneered a new platform that will appeal to both video makers and subscribers. PrimeTimeViews.com is an innovative and interactive social media website where influencers can showcase their creative talents, while earning the highest percentage of revenue compared to other content sharing sites. Launching on July 1, 2021, the founders of Prime Time Views (PTV) envision a swift ascension to global dominance.
Watch: #Globaldev and the new social media era

Social media is entering a new era. While giants like Facebook and Twitter have dominated the space for a decade, they are now facing serious challenges from new platforms like TikTok and Clubhouse as users seek out fresh content formats. For an in-depth look at how global development organizations are...
TYLER TEASES A NEW ERA

Tyler, The Creator posted a new video on all of his channels Monday. The Columbia star appears in the clip without the blonde bowl-cut wig he wore during the campaign for his album IGOR, suggesting a new era is on the way. The video closes with the title "Call Me...
TYLER BEGINS NEW ERA WITH "LUMBERJACK"

UPDATE: Following the launch of his "Call Me if You Get Lost" campaign, Tyler, The Creator has released "LUMBERJACK" (Columbia), the first track and video from his forthcoming album. Listen to the record below. Tyler, The Creator posted a new video on all of his channels Monday. The Columbia star...