Hollywood 59Fifty Fitted Cap by New Era

American movies are influential as manifested by the box office sales that they generate. New Era Japan has a new release that tips their hat to the US movie industry, the Hollywood 59Fifty Fitted Cap. The design comes in a simple and clean yet elegant look, which starts with the soft pile fabric used for the dome and uppervisor. The front design features a raised embroidery of a “Hollywood” box logo. With the textured fabric used for the hat, they then used a plain fabric for the undervisor and placed the 59Fifty golden sticker on it. Embroidered on the left panel in white is the New Era Flag. This design comes in black, white, and navy blue variations. Click here to grab one.