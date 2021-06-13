Cancel
Real Interest Rates Suggest It's a Good Time to Buy and Hold Gold

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet’s investigate the relationship between real interest rates and the price of gold. Real means inflation adjusted. I calculated the real interest rate by subtracting year-over-year CPI from the current 3-month T-bill yield. One could also use the Fed Funds Rate or 1-month T-Bill rate as the yields are all...

Central Banks See No Way Out Of The Low Interest Rate Trap

Please Follow us on Gab, Minds, Telegram, Rumble, Gab TV. Reprinted with permission by Thomas Mayer, Gunther Schnabl, Mises Institute. Since the 1980s, slower economic growth in the industrial countries has been accompanied by declining interest rates. They have even turned negative in more recent years. At the same time, investment, productivity, and real GDP growth all have slowed. Recession caused by lockdowns of the economy to fight the corona pandemic in 2020/21 has accelerated the demise of interest. Even as the world economy recovers, central bankers around the world have signaled that interest rates will be kept low for a long time to come. What is going on here? Various economists have provided different theoretical and empirical explanations for the global decline of interest rates.
BusinessFXStreet.com

Will gold survive hawkish Fed?

The recent Fed’s hawkish turn is fundamentally negative for gold prices but there is still some hope. The hawkish counter-revolution within the Fed continues. On Friday, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said that the recent FOMC shift towards a faster tightening of monetary policy was a natural response to faster economic growth and higher inflation than anticipated:
Businesskitco.com

Gold, silver see price pauses as Fed Chair Powell on deck

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are slightly down in early U.S. trading Tuesday, as the markets are on hold ahead of highly anticipated comments from the U.S. central bank chief. August gold futures were last down $1.40 at $1,781.50 and July Comex silver was last down $0.075 at $25.95 an ounce.
Businesskitco.com

Gold finds some support as ECB is not ready to raise interest rates

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Testifying before the European Parliament's Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs, Lagarde said that the ECB will continue...
BusinessNBC Philadelphia

Here's Why the Market May Be Wrong About the Federal Reserve and Interest Rates

After last week's sell-off, markets rallied strongly Monday despite fears that the Fed may tighten policy sooner than expected. The market's sanguine view of Fed policy is a mistake, according to Bank of America credit strategist Hans Mikkelsen. "Expect the Fed to soon begin tapering its [quantitative easing] purchases, and...
Businessinvesting.com

Fed Aftershock Deepens In Equities But Dollar Pauses For Breath

Fed’s normally dovish Bullard sees 2022 rate hike, Wall Street crumbles. Rout stretches on but dollar rally eases, gold catches a bid. Markets dreading key Fed speakers this week including Powell. US yield curve flattens, roils markets. The US yield curve flattened further on Monday as investors continued to adjust...
Businesscryptovibes.com

Central Banks Will Keep Buying Gold, Here Is Why

The shift away from the Federal Reserve Note as the dominant global reserve currency of choice has continued to happen in recent years. Notably, the fresh developments in the technology space have also increased the dollar’s stiff competition. It has led to massive central bank acquisition of gold, with the...
Stocksjioforme.com

Wall Street rebounds as market adapts to Fed rate hike outlook

US stocks rebounded on Monday, government bonds softened, and some of the turmoil after taking a more hawkish tone on interest rates and inflation at the Federal Reserve Board last week reversed. The S & P 500 rose 1.4% in the afternoon trading in New York. It revived after recording...
Currenciestalkmarkets.com

Euro Forecast: Time To Turn Bearish On Long-Term EUR/USD Price Outlook

Last week’s FOMC meeting could prove to have been a watershed moment for EUR/USD. It’s now even more clear that the Federal Reserve’s rate-setting committee is more hawkish than the ECB’s, and that will likely weaken EUR/USD further in the weeks ahead. Even in the short-term, EUR/USD could fall some...
Businessadvfn.com

Japanese Yen Advances On Fed Rate Outlook

(RTTNews) - The Japanese yen climbed against its major rivals during the Asian session on Monday, as investors weighed the impact of a hawkish shift by the U.S. Federal Reserve and focused on upcoming economic data and comments from policymakers for more clues on the timing of tapering and potential rate hikes.
Businessdailymagazine.news

Asia Stocks Eye Drop as Fed's Pivot Saps Reflation: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks look set to drop Monday after traders soured on the reflation trade in the wake of a hawkish pivot by the Federal Reserve. The dollar was steady against major peers in early trading. Equity futures pointed lower in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong. U.S. contracts fluctuated...
Mark Hake

Why Now Is a Good Time To Buy Cryptos

Most people have heard about Bitcoin or cryptocurrencies and some may be wondering when they should consider investing in cryptos. It's actually a good time now to consider this, especially now that many cryptos are well off their highs. In addition, it is getting much easier than before to do so.
BusinessCNBC

Financial advisors shrug off Fed's inflation, interest rate forecasts

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday said it expects to raise interest rates more quickly than previously anticipated. The central bank's inflation forecast for the year also jumped sharply. Financial advisors don't think the news amounts to much for clients, at least in the short term. Those thinking of buying a...
Businessjioforme.com

The peso sinks as the U.S. central bank suggests high interest rates by 2023

Thursday’s peso sank further against the greenback after the Federal Reserve Board signaled that interest rates could be raised faster than previously suggested. According to data from the Philippine Bankers Association, the local unit closed at 48.38 pesos per dollar yesterday and lost 29 cents at 48.09 pesos on Wednesday.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Indonesia Holds Key Interest Rate Steady

(RTTNews) - Indonesia's central bank left its key interest rates unchanged on Thursday, citing a subdued inflation outlook and expectations of a sustained economic recovery. The board of governors decided to hold the the BI 7-Day reverse repo rate at 3.50 percent, the Bank Indonesia said in a statement. That was in line with economists' expectations.