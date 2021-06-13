Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yonkers, NY

Lakisha Collins-Bellamy Gains Endorsement of the Yonkers PBA for Yonkers City Council President

By Tribune
Yonkers Tribune.
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYONKERS, NY — June 13, 2021 — Lakisha Collins-Bellamy, candidate for Yonkers City Council President, is proud to be endorsed by the Yonkers Police Benevolent Association. Collins-Bellamy, who serves as a member of the Yonkers Police Reform Committee, welcomes the endorsement of the Yonkers PBA. As City Council President, she hopes to work in tandem with the Police Department in an effort to restore trust between the public and law enforcement.

www.yonkerstribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yonkers, NY
Yonkers, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pba#Affordable Housing#Yonkers City Council#The Police Department#Yonkers Pba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS News

Large late-night tornado sweeps through some Chicago suburbs

A large tornado swept through suburbs southwest of Chicago late Sunday night, causing numerous injuries, damaging several homes and vehicles, bringing down trees and power lines and leaving tens of thousands of homes and businesses without electricity. Officials of Naperville said five people were brought to a hospital. One was...