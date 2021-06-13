Lakisha Collins-Bellamy Gains Endorsement of the Yonkers PBA for Yonkers City Council President

YONKERS, NY — June 13, 2021 — Lakisha Collins-Bellamy, candidate for Yonkers City Council President, is proud to be endorsed by the Yonkers Police Benevolent Association. Collins-Bellamy, who serves as a member of the Yonkers Police Reform Committee, welcomes the endorsement of the Yonkers PBA. As City Council President, she hopes to work in tandem with the Police Department in an effort to restore trust between the public and law enforcement.