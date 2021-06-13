Hope, anger and defiance greet birth of Israel's new government

Head of Oposition Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel Prime minister Naftali Bennett shake hands following the vote on the new coalition at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Following are reactions to the formation of Israel's new government led by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

BENJAMIN NETANYAHU, FORMER ISRAELI PRIME MINISTER

"We'll be back, soon."

FAWZI BARHOUM, HAMAS SPOKESMAN

“Regardless of the shape of the government in Israel, it will not alter the way we look at the Zionist entity. It is an occupation and a colonial entity, which we should resist by force to get our rights back.”

CHUCK SCHUMER, U.S. SENATE MAJORITY LEADER

"So, there's a new Administration in Israel. And we are hopeful that we can now begin serious negotiations for a two-state solution. I am urging the Biden Administration to do all it can to bring the parties together and help achieve a two-state solution where each side can live side by side in peace."

DAPHNA KILION, ISRAELI IN JERUSALEM

"I think it's very exciting for Israel to have a new beginning and I'm hopeful that the new government will take them in the right direction."

EREZ GOLDMAN, ISRAELI IN JERUSALEM

"It's a sad day today, it's not a legitimate government. It's pretty sad that almost 86 (out of 120 seats) in the parliament, the Knesset, belong to the right-wing and they sold their soul and ideology and their beliefs to the extreme left-wing just for one purpose - hatred of Netanyahu and to become a prime minister."

