Atlanta, GA

Spelman College Museum of Fine Art collaborates with Google Arts & Culture

Amy Cheribelle
 7 days ago

Toa Heftiba/Unsplash

ATLANTA — Spelman College Museum of Fine Art is collaborating with Google Art & Culture to showcase the city’s past and present art.

Original works curated by Spelman College Museum will be available for global art enthusiasts. Its collections include hundreds of digitized works of fine art, sculpture, murals, photography, and many more.

The museum is also the first fine arts institution located on the campus of a historically black university to be involved in the Google Arts & Culture initiative. The gallery is accessible through g.co/exploreatlanta.

“The Arc of the Collection” will feature more than a dozen images tracing the museum’s collection through the lineage of its works which begins in 1899 and incorporates four pivotal moments. It will all be included in the Google project.

“The Arc of the Spelman College Museum of Fine Art Collection uplifts an extraordinary community of artists, alumnae, arts leaders, students, and supporters of Spelman. Interwoven within this exhibition are the efforts, spirits, scholarship, and voices that have helped to shape the museum’s collection. We are excited for this opportunity to share our collection with a broader arts community,” said Mary Schmidt Campbell, Ph.D., president of Spelman.

Artists-in-residence for the gallery include Benny Andrews (1930 – 2006), Herman “Kofi” Bailey (1931 – 1981), Floyd Coleman (1937 – 2019), Sam Gilliam (born 1933), Barrington Watson (1931 – 2016), and many others.

“We are thrilled to showcase Atlanta’s rich culture and historic art scene for everyone to explore and enjoy online. From the city’s historic museums to global cuisine and innovative spirit, Atlanta is unique and joyful. We want to give a special thanks to our 30 local partners, without their support the world would not be able to experience this vibrant and charming city,” said Hetal Joshi Gordon, director, global client lead and site lead for Google’s Atlanta Office.

Google Arts & Culture hopes that with the opening of travels and tourism, Atlantans will be reminded of how much their city has to offer and encourages visitors to discover the city’s potentials themselves.

