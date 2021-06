Kaylee McKeown has never felt as at home anywhere as she does in the water. Her love for swimming has brought her further than she ever could’ve imagined. The talented young swimmer has recently taken the world by storm after breaking the 100m backstroke record for her at the Olympic trials. Her accomplishment has gotten her name added to conversations about the most talented athletes in the sport, and she’s ready to show what else she can at the Olympic games. If she keeps performing the way she has been, there’s no doubt that she will go down in history as one of Australia’s most legendary athletes. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Kaylee McKeown.