You could say it was a little taste of the standard Declan Rice wants to reach, as well as a flavour of the team chemistry that Gareth Southgate hopes will bring England up a level.Mere minutes after winning the Champions League final, Mason Mount was FaceTiming his childhood friend to show him his medal.“It was straight after, from the dressing room, buzzing,” Rice laughs. “But we’ve got to be a bit careful because people will say we’re in love. Every time we FaceTime, all of his team-mates jump in and say: ‘You two need to stop talking to each...