Grand Forks BMX park nearly set to host races, while city officials consider development options

Grand Forks’ new BMX track is nearing completion, and the track’s operators expect things will mostly be ready for a series of state qualifying races starting on June 25. Still, there’s a lot of work to be done at the Red River BMX track. The track itself is ready, minus some retaining walls and finishing touches. Bleachers are on the way and need to be set up, and the volunteers working there need to build a tower for the announcer, get the concession stand ready and finish work on the starting gate.